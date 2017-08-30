Macron targets jihadist terrorism

Subscribe to France 24 now:

FRENCH PAPERS – Weds. 30.08.17: French President Emmanuel Macron is in the spotlight today. Yesterday he gave a speech before nearly 200 ambassadors in Paris where he outlined his priorities for foreign policy. Also, Libération has a special report on the amount of dividends paid out to stock holders of France’s top companies. And papers continue to focus on football and a summer of record transfers.

