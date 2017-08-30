Home » News » Macron highlights development in Africa as key to combating terrorism

Macron highlights development in Africa as key to combating terrorism

News Desk August 30, 2017 News Leave a comment

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

In tonight’s edition: Emmanuel Macron unveils his foreign policy priorities, with the African continent high on the agenda; we take you to discover an ancient ritual in Madagascar; and Naby Keita becomes the most expensive African player ever after signing with Liverpool.
French President Emmanuel Macron unveils his foreign policy priorities, with the African continent high on the agenda. We bring you analysis with Africa expert Paul Melly.
Also, we take you to Madagascar, where a unique ancestral custom known as the “Turning of the Bones” is taking place this month. It’s a time when the dead are brought out of their tombs to be honoured.
And Guinea international midfielder Naby Keita becomes the most expensive African player ever after signing with Premier League giants Liverpool.
http://www.france24.com/en/taxonomy/emission/20464

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Peep Show star Robert Webb: don’t say ‘man up’

Robert Webb is one of the most recognisable faces of British comedy – a star …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd