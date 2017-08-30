Macron highlights development in Africa as key to combating terrorism

Subscribe to France 24 now:
In tonight’s edition: Emmanuel Macron unveils his foreign policy priorities, with the African continent high on the agenda; we take you to discover an ancient ritual in Madagascar; and Naby Keita becomes the most expensive African player ever after signing with Liverpool.
French President Emmanuel Macron unveils his foreign policy priorities, with the African continent high on the agenda. We bring you analysis with Africa expert Paul Melly.
Also, we take you to Madagascar, where a unique ancestral custom known as the “Turning of the Bones” is taking place this month. It’s a time when the dead are brought out of their tombs to be honoured.
And Guinea international midfielder Naby Keita becomes the most expensive African player ever after signing with Premier League giants Liverpool.
