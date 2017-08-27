Lukashenko digs in: Belarus president helps harvest 105 tons of potatoes

Alexander Lukashenko and his younger son Nikolai spent Saturday harvesting potatoes at a presidential farm in the Minsk Region. In total, Belarus’ leader and his helpers collected around 105 tons of potatoes from three hectares of land. This is not the first time Belarus’ leader has helped bring in the potato harvest. He usually donates some of the crop to local charitable organizations.

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.