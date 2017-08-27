Home » News » Lukashenko digs in: Belarus president helps harvest 105 tons of potatoes

Lukashenko digs in: Belarus president helps harvest 105 tons of potatoes

News Desk August 27, 2017 News Leave a comment

Alexander Lukashenko and his younger son Nikolai spent Saturday harvesting potatoes at a presidential farm in the Minsk Region. In total, Belarus’ leader and his helpers collected around 105 tons of potatoes from three hectares of land. This is not the first time Belarus’ leader has helped bring in the potato harvest. He usually donates some of the crop to local charitable organizations.

