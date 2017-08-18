Home » News » Lost & Found: Grandmother contacts RT after seeing granddaughter’s plight

Lost & Found: Grandmother contacts RT after seeing granddaughter’s plight

News Desk August 18, 2017 News Leave a comment

RT is campaigning to help orphans stranded in war-torn Iraq to find their relatives and return home. They were taken there by radicalized parents who joined Islamic State. RT’s appealing for family members who might recognize the kids to get in touch with us. The grandmother recognized little Mariam after we reported on her plight yesterday, and got in touch following our appeal. RT’s Ilya Petrenko reports.

