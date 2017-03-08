Home » News » Lord Heseltine on Brexit sacking and Theresa May’s “man-sized job”

Lord Heseltine on Brexit sacking and Theresa May’s “man-sized job”

News Desk March 8, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 1 Views

Theresa May sacked Lord Heseltine as a Government adviser, over his part in a Brexit rebellion in the Lords.

He spoke to Sky’s Sarah-Jane Mee about why he supported the amendment and about his feelings on Europe.

