Home » Sport » Equestrian » Longines signs long-term title partnership of FEI Nations Cup™ Jumping

Longines signs long-term title partnership of FEI Nations Cup™ Jumping

Sport Desk August 28, 2017 Equestrian Leave a comment

Swiss watch brand Longines is the new title partner of equestrian sport’s most prestigious team Jumping series, the FEI Nations Cup™, as part of a long-term agreement with the sport’s global governing body, the International Equestrian Federation.

The landmark agreement, which was brokered by FEI President Ingmar De Vos and Longines Vice President and Head of International Marketing Juan-Carlos Capelli, is the most significant in the history of the FEI.

▶▶ Subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://bit.do/subscribeFEI
▶▶ Exclusive videos on FEITV http://www.feitv.org

Facebook: http://fei.org/facebook
Twitter: http://fei.org/twitter
Instagram: http://fei.org/instagram

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Incredible Full Winning Round by Peder Fredricson | Longines FEI European Championships 2017

He came, he saw, he conquered! Peder Fredricson & his incredible H&M All In are …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd