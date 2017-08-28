Longines signs long-term title partnership of FEI Nations Cup™ Jumping

Swiss watch brand Longines is the new title partner of equestrian sport’s most prestigious team Jumping series, the FEI Nations Cup™, as part of a long-term agreement with the sport’s global governing body, the International Equestrian Federation.

The landmark agreement, which was brokered by FEI President Ingmar De Vos and Longines Vice President and Head of International Marketing Juan-Carlos Capelli, is the most significant in the history of the FEI.

▶▶ Subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://bit.do/subscribeFEI

▶▶ Exclusive videos on FEITV http://www.feitv.org

Facebook: http://fei.org/facebook

Twitter: http://fei.org/twitter

Instagram: http://fei.org/instagram