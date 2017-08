London’s Tooting area has been named as one of the 10 coolest neighbourhoods in the world by The Lonely Planet.

The list also includes the Triangle in Lisbon and Sunset Park in New York City.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports from Tooting.

