London attacker named by police as Khalid Masood.

New details are emerging about the man who used a knife and car to kill three people outside parliament in London before being shot dead.

He’s been named by police as 52-year-old Khalid Masood who had prior criminal convictions.

Prime Minister Theresa May says Masood was born in the UK and had been investigated in the past by the Mi5 intelligence agency.

About 40 people were wounded in the attack, seven in critical condition.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from London.

