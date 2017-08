Living under the threat of missile attack in Guam

North Korea says military drills by the US and South Korea mark a step closer to nuclear war.

Pyongyang has warned that it could fire a missile towards the US territory of Guam.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Guam.

