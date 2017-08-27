Home » News » LIVE: Flood rescue operations in Texas (STREAMED LIVE)

LIVE: Flood rescue operations in Texas (STREAMED LIVE)

News Desk August 27, 2017 News Leave a comment

Live feed from Rosenberg , Dickinson and Houston, Texas, as flood rescue operations are underway in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Harvey, which hit the coast of Texas on Friday, caused levels of damage almost matching Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

