Loose Women published this video item, entitled “The Panel Discuss The Heavy Impact Of Parents Comments About Their Child’s Appearance | Loose Women” – below is their description.

Judi, Carol, Gloria and Christine share which childhood comments from others have stayed with them even now, how their parents affected the way they look at themselves and how they also speak to their own children now, From series 26, broadcast on 20/04/22 Watch Loose Women on the ITV Hub: http://daytimelink.itv.com/WatchLWYT Loose Women YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.