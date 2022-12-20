Loose Women published this video item, entitled “The Baby Name Extinction List! Is Your Name Going Out Of Style? | Loose Women” – below is their description.

One school in east London is waging war on absent children by sending teachers out on a 'battle bus' to knock on doors and get kids into school. We're asking is this a step too far? Plus, the panel will be taking a look at the surprising names which have made the baby name extinction list! Is your name on it? From series 26, broadcast on 20/12/22

