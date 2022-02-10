Loose Women published this video item, entitled “Should Social Media Be Banned From Funerals? Our Women Discuss & Share Their Own Experiences | LW” – below is their description.
The latest TikTok trend is raising many eyebrows for all the wrong reasons – filming themselves at funerals. Whether that’s inviting viewers to get ready with them, dancing and twerking by the casket or popping champagne bottles, our Loose Ladies ask whether this is inappropriate or if it’s just light hearted fun and what their loved ones would have wanted?
From series 26, broadcast on 10/02/2022
About This Source - Loose Women
Loose Women is a British talk show that broadcasts on ITV weekdays from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.
Loose Women focuses on a panel of four female presenters who interview celebrities, talk about aspects of their lives, and discuss topical issues ranging from politics and current affairs to celebrity gossip and entertainment news.
The 3,000th episode of Loose Women was broadcast on 15 May 2018.
In This Story: TikTok
TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.
ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.
