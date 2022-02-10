Loose Women published this video item, entitled “Should Social Media Be Banned From Funerals? Our Women Discuss & Share Their Own Experiences | LW” – below is their description.

The latest TikTok trend is raising many eyebrows for all the wrong reasons – filming themselves at funerals. Whether that's inviting viewers to get ready with them, dancing and twerking by the casket or popping champagne bottles, our Loose Ladies ask whether this is inappropriate or if it's just light hearted fun and what their loved ones would have wanted? From series 26, broadcast on 10/02/2022

