Nicola Sturgeon Addresses Her Mask Mistake, Boris’ Apology & opens up about her personal life | LW

Nicola Sturgeon joined the panel to discuss the recent mask-gate, Boris Johnson’s apology for party-gate, as well as opening up about her personal life; menopause, fostering a child and how much of a toll her role in politics has taken on her life.

From series 26, broadcast on 20/04/22

Loose Women is a British talk show that broadcasts on ITV weekdays from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.

Loose Women focuses on a panel of four female presenters who interview celebrities, talk about aspects of their lives, and discuss topical issues ranging from politics and current affairs to celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

The 3,000th episode of Loose Women was broadcast on 15 May 2018.

ITV (LSE: ITV) is a broadcasting company which was formed from a merger of Granada plc and Carlton Communications in 2004. It holds Channel 3 broadcasting licences in England, Wales, Southern Scotland and the Isle of Man.

Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon is a Scottish politician who is currently serving as the fifth First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party since November 2014. She is the first woman to hold either position.

