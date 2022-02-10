Kelle Shares Own Shocking Love Scam Story In Discussion About Netflix’s ‘The Tinder Swindler’ | LW

It’s the shocking number one Netflix Documentary everyone’s talking about. The Tinder Swindler is the first-hand account of three women who fell victim to Shimon Heyada Hayut who posed under the fake name Simon Leviev. Simon fooled his victims into thinking she was the son of a billionaire diamond merchant after meeting him on a dating app – conning one lady (Cecilie Fjellhoy) out of more than £200,000. It is unclear how many other people fell victim to his scam but it is estimated that he conned his victims out of £7.4 million. Viewers flocked to social media to give their take on the unbelievable con, some questioning how the victims could be so gullible. But our women discuss whether or not we should be more sympathetic to love scam victims?

From series 26, broadcast on 10/02/2022

