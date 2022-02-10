Loose Women published this video item, entitled “‘I Couldn’t Live Like That’: Our Loose Women Discuss the Rooney Documentary | LW” – below is their description.

Their relationship has been subject to scrutiny and scandal for years – and tomorrow night a new major documentary is airing, in which Coleen Rooney speaks out on her footballer husband Wayne’s drinking and cheating. We’re used to seeing the childhood sweetheart’s relationship woes splashed across the front pages, but Coleen makes clear that she has forgiven her husband for “cheating on her multiple times.” And in an exclusive interview on GMB today, Wayne admits that Coleen still gets judged for staying with Wayne after HIS affairs – but is he right? From series 26, broadcast on 10/02/2022 Watch Loose Women on the ITV Hub: http://daytimelink.itv.com/WatchLWYT Loose Women YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.