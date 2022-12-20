Harry & Sandra Redknapp Reveal The Secret To Their 55 Year Long Marriage! | Loose Women

Harry & sandra redknapp reveal the secret to their 55 year long marriage! | loose women

Harry Redknapp is best known for being a highly respected football manager, although it wasn’t until recent years that he became a household name after he entered the ‘I’m a Celebrity’ jungle in 2018. The nation not only fell in love with Harry, but his wife Sandra too, who from the beginning he never stopped talking about! Today, Harry and Sandra join us to discuss their love story, the highs and lows of nearly 60 years of marriage and reveal what the secret to the perfect relationship really is.

From series 26, broadcast on 20/12/22

