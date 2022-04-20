Gloria Clashes With The Panel As She Defends Boris Johnson’s Apology | Loose Women

by

Loose Women published this video item, entitled “Gloria Clashes With The Panel As She Defends Boris Johnson’s Apology | Loose Women” – below is their description.

The Prime Minister faced fury in the Commons as he repeatedly said sorry for attending a birthday party in Downing Street in 2020 and claimed that he did not think he was breaking the law at the time. Christine, Judi, Carol and Gloria discuss whether they think it’s finally time to move on, or is this apology just not enough?

From series 26, broadcast on 20/04/22

About This Source - Loose Women

Loose Women is a British talk show that broadcasts on ITV weekdays from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.

Loose Women focuses on a panel of four female presenters who interview celebrities, talk about aspects of their lives, and discuss topical issues ranging from politics and current affairs to celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

The 3,000th episode of Loose Women was broadcast on 15 May 2018.

