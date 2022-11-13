Thanksgiving Megamix | Jamie Oliver

Happy Thanksgiving!!!!! We’ve dug into the archives to find some of Jamie’s best British twists on Thanksgiving favourites, get stuck in!

0:06 – Perfect glazed ham

05:11 – Roasted potatoes 3 ways

10:27 – Fail safe gravy

15:46 – Maple and pecan tart.

About This Source - Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver is a British chef and restaurateur with a string of books, television shows and restaurants to his name.

In 1999 the BBC aired his television show The Naked Chef.

He was the owner of a restaurant chain, Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, which opened its first restaurant, Jamie’s Italian, in Oxford in 2008.

In This Story: Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is best known as a holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November every year, usually through feasting, parades and travel to see family and friends, though celebrations were scaled back during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

The roots of the modern celebration lie in settlers celebrating their arrival in the Americas in the early 1600’s. It has been a public holiday since 1941 due to federal legislation, an annual tradition in the United States by presidential proclamation since 1863 and by state legislation since the Founding Fathers of the United States.

Traditionally, Thanksgiving has been a celebration of the blessings of the year, including the harvest. What Americans call the “Holiday Season” generally begins with Thanksgiving. The first day after Thanksgiving Day—Black Friday—marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.

