Martha Stewart’s Strawberry Cupcakes | Martha Bakes Recipes | Martha Stewart Living

Martha Stewart’s favorite dessert recipe makes any time feel like springtime! To create the best strawberry cupcakes, she incorporates fresh-chopped strawberries into plain yellow cake batter. Top these treats with Swiss meringue buttercream and tiny wild strawberries for a delectable sweet snack.
Get the recipe at: https://www.marthastewart.com/349933/strawberry-cupcakes
00:00 Introduction
00:14 How To Make Strawberry Cupcakes
1:05 How To Make Swiss Meringue Buttercream Icing
2:36 Frosting Cupcakes
3:04 Final Result
