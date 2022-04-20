Martha Stewart’s Strawberry Cupcakes | Martha Bakes Recipes | Martha Stewart Living

by

Martha Stewart published this video item, entitled “Martha Stewart’s Strawberry Cupcakes | Martha Bakes Recipes | Martha Stewart Living” – below is their description.

Martha Stewart’s favorite dessert recipe makes any time feel like springtime! To create the best strawberry cupcakes, she incorporates fresh-chopped strawberries into plain yellow cake batter. Top these treats with Swiss meringue buttercream and tiny wild strawberries for a delectable sweet snack.

Get the recipe at: https://www.marthastewart.com/349933/strawberry-cupcakes

00:00 Introduction

00:14 How To Make Strawberry Cupcakes

1:05 How To Make Swiss Meringue Buttercream Icing

2:36 Frosting Cupcakes

3:04 Final Result

The Martha Stewart channel offers inspiration and ideas for creative living. Use our trusted recipes and how-tos, and crafts, entertaining, and holiday projects to enrich your life.

Martha Stewart's Strawberry Cupcakes | Martha Bakes Recipes | Martha Stewart Living

Martha Stewart YouTube Channel

About This Source - Martha Stewart

The Martha Stewart YouTube channel offers inspiration and ideas for creative living, offering trusted recipes and how-tos, and crafts, entertaining, and holiday projects to enrich your life.

In This Story: Martha Stewart

Martha Helen Stewart is an American retail businesswoman, writer, and television personality. As founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, she gained success through a variety of business ventures, encompassing publishing, broadcasting, merchandising and e-commerce.

