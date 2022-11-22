Jamie Oliver published this video item, entitled “Crispy Duck Salad | Jamie Oliver | 15 Minute Meals” – below is their description.
A fresh twist on a Chinese classic – Crispy Duck. We can’t make the whole crispy duck pancake in just 15 minutes but Jamie’s warm sticky salad cups, loaded with noodles, tofu and a magic hoisin dressing are a pretty good alternative if you’re short on time but still want bags of flavour. 15 Minute Meals originally aired on Channel 4.Jamie Oliver YouTube Channel
