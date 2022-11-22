Crispy Duck Salad | Jamie Oliver | 15 Minute Meals

Crispy duck salad | jamie oliver | 15 minute meals

Jamie Oliver published this video item, entitled "Crispy Duck Salad | Jamie Oliver | 15 Minute Meals"

A fresh twist on a Chinese classic – Crispy Duck. We can’t make the whole crispy duck pancake in just 15 minutes but Jamie’s warm sticky salad cups, loaded with noodles, tofu and a magic hoisin dressing are a pretty good alternative if you’re short on time but still want bags of flavour. 15 Minute Meals originally aired on Channel 4.

About This Source - Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver is a British chef and restaurateur with a string of books, television shows and restaurants to his name.

In 1999 the BBC aired his television show The Naked Chef.

He was the owner of a restaurant chain, Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, which opened its first restaurant, Jamie’s Italian, in Oxford in 2008.

