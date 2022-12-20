Jamie Oliver published this video item, entitled “Christmas Party Food | Jamie’s Family Christmas” – below is their description.
Christmas party season is upon us and Jamie has all you need to serve up some easy, prep ahead and delicious dishes for your friends and family. From wintery squash soup to delicious creative canapés. Happy cooking at Christmas!
0:25 Chicken Liver Party Parfait
4:44 Winter Party Squash Soup
8:15 DIY Party CombosJamie Oliver YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.