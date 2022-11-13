15 min Dumbbell Workout “THE BEAST” | The Body Coach TV

by
15 min dumbbell workout "the beast" | the body coach tv

The Body Coach TV published this video item, entitled “15 min Dumbbell Workout “THE BEAST” | The Body Coach TV” – below is their description.

40 seconds work | 20 seconds rest

Goblet Squats

Single dumbbell thrusters (R)

Single dumbbell thrusters (L)

Burpee Deadlifts

Squat to curl

2 Reverse lunges to 2 Press

Lateral push-up walks

Bear crawls

Sprint

Burpee to snatch (R)

Burpee to snatch (L)

RDLs

Reverse lunges

Dumbbell thrusters

Squat jumps

About This Source - The Body Coach TV

Joe Wicks, otherwise known as “The Body Coach”, is a British fitness coach, TV presenter and author.

