15 min Dumbbell Workout "THE BEAST" | The Body Coach TV
40 seconds work | 20 seconds rest
Goblet Squats
Single dumbbell thrusters (R)
Single dumbbell thrusters (L)
Burpee Deadlifts
Squat to curl
2 Reverse lunges to 2 Press
Lateral push-up walks
Bear crawls
Sprint
Burpee to snatch (R)
Burpee to snatch (L)
RDLs
Reverse lunges
Dumbbell thrusters
Squat jumps
