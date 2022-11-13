The Body Coach TV published this video item, entitled “15 min Dumbbell Workout “THE BEAST” | The Body Coach TV” – below is their description.

40 seconds work | 20 seconds rest Goblet Squats Single dumbbell thrusters (R) Single dumbbell thrusters (L) Burpee Deadlifts Squat to curl 2 Reverse lunges to 2 Press Lateral push-up walks Bear crawls Sprint Burpee to snatch (R) Burpee to snatch (L) RDLs Reverse lunges Dumbbell thrusters Squat jumps The Body Coach TV YouTube Channel

