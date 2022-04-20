Versace Watches Spring-Summer 2022 | Campaign Film | Versace

The Versace Spring-Summer 2022 watch campaign looks back to mythology and propels its classical iconography forward, with a series of neo-futuristic images inspired by the latest high-precision watch styles.

Placed atop columns and plinths, the new season watches are elevated to the timeless allure of antiquity, whilst remaining undeniably contemporary in the sleek and sensual campaign imagery.

The futurism of the trend-focused Icon Active watches is enhanced within the mythological context, as the plays of transparency and color, material and camouflage pattern, are brought into focus. La Medusa styles in fresh spring colors feature a 3D Medusa head floating above the dial, and the men’s V-Palazzo pops with a colorful Greca motif across the strap in a reinterpretation of the Versace signature. The strong Greca Dome and Hellenyium Chrono take typically masculine shapes and empower them further with Versace iconography, while the V-Tribute is equal parts delicate and impactful with its clear brand flourishes.

The campaign and new season collection are now at Versace.com: https://e-versace.com/watches_ss22

Founded in 1978, Versace is one of the leading global fashion design houses. Under the Artistic Direction of Donatella Versace since 1997, Versace designs, manufactures and distributes fashion and lifestyle products including haute couture, women and men ready-to-wear, jewelry, watches, accessories, fragrances and home collection.

