Tod’s Academy Re-Generation | Laura Brown Mentoring Phoebe Adams

Tod’s Re-Generation is the second edition of Tod’s Academy, an initiative that aims to support young creative talents through a responsible and sustainable perspective. 20 international students of Istituto Marangoni Milan and Florence have been selected for the creation of a special project to both interpret Tod’s DNA and design a capsule collection that embraces sustainability. The students had the opportunity to present their projects to mentors from the fashion industry: six international editors, journalists and fashion experts give advice, suggestions and opinions on their works.

Tod’s S.p.A., also known as Tod’s Group, is an Italian company which produces luxury shoes and other leather goods. It is presided over by businessman Diego Della Valle.

In November 2015, Tod’s acquired further stock in the Roger Vivier shoe brand for €415 million. It had previously owned a 57.5% stake, now up to 60.7%. In April 2021, they got Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni to join their board. In May 2021, the market value of Tod’s was €1.6 billion. In early 2021, LVMH raised its investment in the group from 3.2% to 10% for $89,9 million.

