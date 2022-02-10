Tod’s published this video item, entitled “Tod’s Academy Re-Generation | Laura Brown Mentoring Phoebe Adams” – below is their description.
Tod’s Re-Generation is the second edition of Tod’s Academy, an initiative that aims to support young creative talents through a responsible and sustainable perspective. 20 international students of Istituto Marangoni Milan and Florence have been selected for the creation of a special project to both interpret Tod’s DNA and design a capsule collection that embraces sustainability. The students had the opportunity to present their projects to mentors from the fashion industry: six international editors, journalists and fashion experts give advice, suggestions and opinions on their works.Tod’s YouTube Channel
