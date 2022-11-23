Monochromatic Sneakers and New Wave Art by Hypebeast

GUCCI published this video item, entitled “Monochromatic Sneakers and New Wave Art by Hypebeast” – below is their description.

Connecting the worlds of art and sneakers, Hypebeast and Gucci created a special portfolio of videos and images featuring emerging artists as well as columnist Raven Smith – who takes the role of auctioneer – all wearing the new monochromatic sneakers.

The narrative draws a parallel between the trailblazing creatives and the House’s reimagination of classics as it highlights a revisitation of the conventional with alternative approaches.

Interspersed across the traditionally austere auction room, Navinder Nangla, Elspeth Vince, and Shaquille-Aaron Keith represent a new age in the contemporary art scene. In an ode to the new sneakers, they master black and white versions of their past artwork, like Gucci, they strip back and focus on the shapes and lines that form their pieces.

