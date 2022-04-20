Fendi Peekaboo – Interview to Silvia Venturini Fendi

An icon. A part of #Fendi history. Silvia Venturini Fendi guides us through the story of how the #FendiPeekaboo came to be and what it has become. In the words and memories of its creator, this is how the journey began.

Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear: Silvia Venturini Fendi

The house of Fendi was launched in 1926 by Adele and Edoardo Fendi as a fur and leather shop in Via del Plebiscito, Rome. Karl Lagerfeld joined Fendi in 1965 and became the creative director of the luxury fashion label’s women’s ready-to-wear collection (launched in 1977).

Today, the brand sells luxury ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and accessories.

