Loose Women published this video item, entitled “EastEnders Legend Anita Dobson Opens Up About Her Marriage To Queen’s Brian May | Loose Women” – below is their description.

Anita Dobson is an English stage, film and television actress best known for her role in Eastenders as Angie Watts. Today, Anita returns to Loose Women ahead of taking on the role of villainous Abanazar in the panto production of Aladdin and will be revealing her Christmas plans with husband Brian May. From series 26, broadcast on 20/12/22 Watch Loose Women on the ITV Hub: http://daytimelink.itv.com/WatchLWYT Loose Women YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.