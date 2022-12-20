Christmas Present Panic! Have You Done All Your Gift Shopping Yet? | Loose Women

by
Christmas present panic! Have you done all your gift shopping yet? | loose women

Loose Women published this video item, entitled "Christmas Present Panic! Have You Done All Your Gift Shopping Yet? | Loose Women"

It’s the 20th of December – officially the day that is considered ‘panic day’ for those last-minute shoppers! With the latest wave of postal strikes taking place this week, are you anxious about your presents arriving to your loved ones on time?

From series 26, broadcast on 20/12/22

About This Source - Loose Women

Loose Women is a British talk show that broadcasts on ITV weekdays from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.

Loose Women focuses on a panel of four female presenters who interview celebrities, talk about aspects of their lives, and discuss topical issues ranging from politics and current affairs to celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

The 3,000th episode of Loose Women was broadcast on 15 May 2018.

