Loose Women published this video item, entitled “Christmas Present Panic! Have You Done All Your Gift Shopping Yet? | Loose Women” – below is their description.

It’s the 20th of December – officially the day that is considered ‘panic day’ for those last-minute shoppers! With the latest wave of postal strikes taking place this week, are you anxious about your presents arriving to your loved ones on time? Subscribe now for more! http://bit.ly/1VGTPwA From series 26, broadcast on 20/12/22 Watch Loose Women on the ITV Hub: http://daytimelink.itv.com/WatchLWYT Loose Women YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.