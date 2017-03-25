Liberia: Economy struggling three years after Ebola outbreak

Three years on from an Ebola outbreak that killed more than 11,000 people, countries in West Africa are still struggling to deal with its effects.

The IMF predicts Liberia’s fragile economy will shrink significantly in 2017.

However, a $300m rehabilitation project of Mount Coffee Hydropower offers a glimmer of hope.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf saw the electricity provision initiative as an economic opportunity

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from the capital, Monrovia.

