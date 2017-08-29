Lewandowski’s Brilliant Backheel Goal

Lewandowski’s stunning strike analysed

► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Yet again, Robert Lewandowski single-handedly settled a match with a quickfire brace against Bremen. But even before his brilliant first goal Bayern had built up a head of steam, as our analysis of the opening goal proves!

You can see highlights from the Bundesliga at http://www.bundesliga.com.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!