Home » Sport » Football » Bundesliga » Lewandowski, Sahin, Bruma and More – Top 5 Goals on Matchday 02

Lewandowski, Sahin, Bruma and More – Top 5 Goals on Matchday 02

Sport Desk August 29, 2017 Bundesliga Leave a comment

Best Goals on Matchday 02 of the 2017/18 season
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch the top 5 goals from matchday 02 by Borussia Dortmund’s Nuri Sahin, Bayern München’s Robert Lewandowski, Leipzig’s Bruma, Freiburg’s Florian Niederlechner and Sergio Cordova from FC Augsburg.

You can see highlights from the Bundesliga at http://www.bundesliga.com.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Aubameyang, Robben, Boateng and More – Warm Up Show on Matchday 2

FCB and BVB stars show off their warm-up skills ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS You’ve got …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd