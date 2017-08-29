Lewandowski, Sahin, Bruma and More – Top 5 Goals on Matchday 02

Best Goals on Matchday 02 of the 2017/18 season

Watch the top 5 goals from matchday 02 by Borussia Dortmund’s Nuri Sahin, Bayern München’s Robert Lewandowski, Leipzig’s Bruma, Freiburg’s Florian Niederlechner and Sergio Cordova from FC Augsburg.

