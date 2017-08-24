Lewandowski and Müller – Werder Bremen’s Nightmare

Lewandowski & Müller have scored 11 goals vs Bremen.

► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Werder Bremen haven’t had much joy against FC Bayern München in the last three seasons. Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller have been the main reasons behind that. The duo have scored eleven goals between them in that time against the Green-Whites, and here they are!

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!