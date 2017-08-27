Lebanon finds suspected remains of ISIL-held soldiers

Lebanese authorities have located human remains believed to belong to soldiers kidnapped by ISIL in 2014, according to a top security official.

The announcement on Sunday came hours after the Lebanese army declared a ceasefire deal with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) armed group along the border with Syria in exchange for information on the missing soldiers.

The head of the General Security agency, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, said ISIL fighters who had surrendered led his agency and the Lebanese army to the remains.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom reports from Beirut.

