Lebanese army launches offensive against ISIL

News Desk August 19, 2017 News Leave a comment

The Lebanese army says it has killed 20 ISIL fighters while pushing the group out of an area on the Lebanese-Syrian border.
The army is targeting the group’s positions in the country’s northeast.
In a separate operation, Syrian government forces and allied fighters from Hezbollah captured strategic hilltop positions from ISIL.
Al Jazeera’s Imtiaz Tyab reports from Al Qaa, on the Lebanese-Syrian border.

