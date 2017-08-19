Lebanese army launches offensive against ISIL

The Lebanese army says it has killed 20 ISIL fighters while pushing the group out of an area on the Lebanese-Syrian border.

The army is targeting the group’s positions in the country’s northeast.

In a separate operation, Syrian government forces and allied fighters from Hezbollah captured strategic hilltop positions from ISIL.

Al Jazeera’s Imtiaz Tyab reports from Al Qaa, on the Lebanese-Syrian border.

