‘What’s Wrong with You?’: Louisiana Deputy Shoots Man During Struggle

by
‘what’s wrong with you? ’: louisiana deputy shoots man during struggle

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “‘What’s Wrong with You?’: Louisiana Deputy Shoots Man During Struggle” – below is their description.

On November 6, 45-year-old Derrick Kittling was pulled over for a traffic violation in Alexandria, Louisiana. Body camera video of the incident shows a struggle before Deputy Rodney Anderson pulls out his taser and later his gun. After being shot, Kittling died at a nearby hospital.

Reporter:

Sierra Gillespie: https://twitter.com/sierragillespie

#Police #Louisiana #LawAndCrime

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LAW&CRIME NETWORK:

Watch Law&Crime Network on YouTubeTV: https://bit.ly/3td2e3y

Where To Watch Law&Crime Network: https://bit.ly/3akxLK5

Sign Up For Law&Crime’s Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/LawandCrimeNewsletter

Read Fascinating Articles From Law&Crime Network: https://bit.ly/3td2Iqo

LAW&CRIME NETWORK SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lawandcrime/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LawCrimeNetwork

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lawandcrime

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/lawandcrimenetwork

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lawandcrime

LAW&CRIME NETWORK PODCASTS: https://lawandcrime.com/podcasts/

SUBSCRIBE TO ALL OF LAW&CRIME NETWORK YOUTUBE CHANNELS:

Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz8K1occVvDTYDfFo7N5EZw

Law&Crime Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVXOqoOCYbi-iXChKAl6DTQ

Channel B: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXCLaaClAWQiTkl3pw9ZdLw

Channel C: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMV3pzWIhJGLYzoHyxBjjNw

Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Law&Crime Network

The Law & Crime Network covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams.

Recent from Law&Crime Network:

‘I Thought That Man Loved Me’: Woman Bites Boyfriend During Dispute Over Unrelated Injuries (JAIL)

Category: Law, Media

Top 5 Drug-Related Arrests Caught on Bodycam

Category: Law, Media

Watch Live: CrimeCon Give Back-A-Thon Charity Event

Category: Law, Media

In This Story: Louisiana

Louisiana is a southeastern U.S. state on the Gulf of Mexico. Its history as a melting pot of French, African, American and French-Canadian cultures is reflected in its Creole and Cajun cultures. The largest city, New Orleans, is known for its colonial-era French Quarter, raucous Mardi Gras festival, jazz music, Renaissance-style St. Louis Cathedral and wartime exhibits at the huge National WWII Museum.

4 Recent Items: Louisiana

Sen. John Kennedy roasts Biden’s low approval ratings #shorts

Category: News

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Florida State Seminoles | Full Game Highlights

Category: American Football

Ruby Bridges Surprises Young Principal Inspiring Next Generation Of Civil Rights Activists

Category: Entertainment

Roy will NOT be going into Louisiana #dailyshow #comedy #tds #midterms #louisiana #roywoodjr

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Manitoba RCMP provides update about kidnapping in Portage La Prairie | LIVE

Category: News

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

Walsall v Carlisle United | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

‘I Thought That Man Loved Me’: Woman Bites Boyfriend During Dispute Over Unrelated Injuries (JAIL)

Category: Law, Media

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.