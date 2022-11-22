Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “‘What’s Wrong with You?’: Louisiana Deputy Shoots Man During Struggle” – below is their description.
On November 6, 45-year-old Derrick Kittling was pulled over for a traffic violation in Alexandria, Louisiana. Body camera video of the incident shows a struggle before Deputy Rodney Anderson pulls out his taser and later his gun. After being shot, Kittling died at a nearby hospital.
Reporter:
