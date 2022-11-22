Waukesha Community Holds Vigil in Memory of Christmas Parade Victims One Year Later

by
Waukesha community holds vigil in memory of christmas parade victims one year later

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Waukesha Community Holds Vigil in Memory of Christmas Parade Victims One Year Later” – below is their description.

One year after the tragic Waukesha parade attack, citizens and leaders of the community gathered to hold a vigil in memory of all the victims and those affected by the tragedy.

About This Source - Law&Crime Network

The Law & Crime Network covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams.

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

In This Story: Waukesha

Waukesha is a city in and the county seat of Waukesha County, Wisconsin, United States. It is part of the Milwaukee metropolitan area. Its population was 70,718 at the 2010 census. The city is adjacent to the Village of Waukesha.

The city was the site of an atrocity on Sunday 21 November 2021, when an SUV drove through a holiday Parade, injuring many, and killing several people, including children; this shocking incident received international news coverage.

