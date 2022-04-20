Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “WATCH LIVE: Day 6 – Johnny Depp Testifies Under Cross Exam – Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard” – below is their description.

LIVE COVERAGE: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Happening in court:

Day 6

Continued Direct Exam Of Plaintiff Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp Testifies Under Cross Exam – Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation in connection with Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she spoke out about being the victim of domestic violence. Heard’s article did not specifically name Depp as her alleged abuser, but according to Depp’s lawsuit, it relied “on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.” Amber Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100 million.

The defamation trial began Monday in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, with jury selection completing on the same day. There is a possibility of celebrity witnesses testifying, including James Franco and Elon Musk. Tune in to the Law&Crime Network for daily coverage of this high-profile trial.

