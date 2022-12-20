Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “‘This Could Be Our Car’: Crashed Hyundai Has ‘Slight Connection’ to Idaho Murders, Ex-FBI Agent Says” – below is their description.

"This could be our car. It has to be investigated," former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said describing how Idaho investigators should be responding to the smashed-up, abandoned white Hyundai Elantra recently found in Eugene, Oregon. Over the weekend, tips about the abandoned vehicle poured into the Moscow Police Department, who said they are investigating whether the car is involved in the Idaho student murders. The Law&Crime Network's Angenette Levy and Coffindaffer have the details.

