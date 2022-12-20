‘This Could Be Our Car’: Crashed Hyundai Has ‘Slight Connection’ to Idaho Murders, Ex-FBI Agent Says

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled "'This Could Be Our Car': Crashed Hyundai Has 'Slight Connection' to Idaho Murders, Ex-FBI Agent Says"

“This could be our car. It has to be investigated,” former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said describing how Idaho investigators should be responding to the smashed-up, abandoned white Hyundai Elantra recently found in Eugene, Oregon. Over the weekend, tips about the abandoned vehicle poured into the Moscow Police Department, who said they are investigating whether the car is involved in the Idaho student murders. The Law&Crime Network’s Angenette Levy and Coffindaffer have the details.

About This Source - Law&Crime Network

The Law & Crime Network covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams.

