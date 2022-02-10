The Relationship between Switzerland and the European Union: 120 Agreements but no Perspective?

Speaker: Professor Astrid Epiney, University of Fribourg

Biography: Professor Astrid Epiney is Chair of European Law, International Law and Public Law; and Managing Director of the Institute of European Law at the University of Fribourg. In 2015 she became the University of Fribourg’s first female rector. In 2011 she was awarded the Legion of Honour for her work in European Law, her international collaborations and her teaching work. She has published widely on the relationship between Switzerland and the EU.

Abstract: After the negative vote on December 6th to the question whether Switzerland should join the European Economic Area (EEA), the relationship between Switzerland and the European Union was redefined and is based on a new approach which is often referred to as the “bilateral way”. The idea was (and still is) that it is a necessity for Switzerland to develop closer ties with the internal market; furthermore, a certain number of questions was integrated in the approach because the European Union was (and still is) interested in an international agreement. But the European Union does not wish to continue this way without an agreement about the “institutional questions”. The talk will give an overview about the relationship between Switzerland and the EU from a legal point of view and will point out the perspectives.

The Faculty of Law, Cambridge is the law school of the University of Cambridge. In 2018, it was ranked the best law school in the United Kingdom and second best law school in the world.

