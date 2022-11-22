Suspect Faces Murder, Hate Crime Charges in Colorado LGBTQ Club Shooting

by
Suspect faces murder, hate crime charges in colorado lgbtq club shooting

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Suspect Faces Murder, Hate Crime Charges in Colorado LGBTQ Club Shooting” – below is their description.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces murder and hate crime charges after he allegedly opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub killing five people and injuring many more.

L&C Daily Hosted By:

Brian Buckmire: https://twitter.com/TheBuckEsq

Terri Austin: https://twitter.com/Terridaustin

Jesse Weber: https://twitter.com/jessecordweber

Producers:

Savannah Williamson

Heather Berzak: https://twitter.com/HeatherBerzakTV

#ColoradoSprings #Crime #LawAndCrime

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LAW&CRIME NETWORK:

Watch Law&Crime Network on YouTubeTV: https://bit.ly/3td2e3y

Where To Watch Law&Crime Network: https://bit.ly/3akxLK5

Sign Up For Law&Crime’s Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/LawandCrimeNewsletter

Read Fascinating Articles From Law&Crime Network: https://bit.ly/3td2Iqo

LAW&CRIME NETWORK SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lawandcrime/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LawCrimeNetwork

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lawandcrime

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/lawandcrimenetwork

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lawandcrime

LAW&CRIME NETWORK PODCASTS: https://lawandcrime.com/podcasts/

SUBSCRIBE TO ALL OF LAW&CRIME NETWORK YOUTUBE CHANNELS:

Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz8K1occVvDTYDfFo7N5EZw

Law&Crime Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVXOqoOCYbi-iXChKAl6DTQ

Channel B: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXCLaaClAWQiTkl3pw9ZdLw

Channel C: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMV3pzWIhJGLYzoHyxBjjNw

Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Law&Crime Network

The Law & Crime Network covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams.

Recent from Law&Crime Network:

‘I Thought That Man Loved Me’: Woman Bites Boyfriend During Dispute Over Unrelated Injuries (JAIL)

Category: Law, Media

Top 5 Drug-Related Arrests Caught on Bodycam

Category: Law, Media

Watch Live: CrimeCon Give Back-A-Thon Charity Event

Category: Law, Media

In This Story: Colorado

Colorado, a western U.S. state, has a diverse landscape of arid desert, river canyons and snow-covered Rocky Mountains, which are partly protected by Rocky Mountain National Park. Elsewhere, Mesa Verde National Park features Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings. Perched a mile above sea level, Denver, Colorado’s capital and largest city, features a vibrant downtown area.

4 Recent Items: Colorado

Biden Says He Will Continue To Push For An Assault Weapons Ban, Red Flag Laws

Category: News

Morning News NOW Full Broadcast – Nov. 25

Category: News

Survivor of the Walmart shooting opens up about her harrowing story

Category: News

Nightly News Full Broadcast – Nov. 24

Category: News

In This Story: Murder

Murder is the unlawful killing of another human without justification or valid excuse, especially the unlawful killing of another human with malice aforethought. This state of mind may, depending upon the jurisdiction, distinguish murder from other forms of unlawful homicide, such as manslaughter.

2 Recent Items: Murder

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery brings added bite and dials down Daniel Craig’s accent

Category: News

The Wolfman | Benicio Del Toro and Anthony Hopkins Fight Scene

Category: Film

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough United | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.