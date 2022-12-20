Police Photograph Courtney Clenney’s Injuries Following Boyfriend Stabbing Incident

Police photograph courtney clenney's injuries following boyfriend stabbing incident

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Police Photograph Courtney Clenney’s Injuries Following Boyfriend Stabbing Incident” – below is their description.

WATCH: Miami police photograph Courtney Clenney’s injuries just hours after she fatally stabbed her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, which she claims was in self-defense.

About This Source - Law&Crime Network

The Law & Crime Network covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams.

