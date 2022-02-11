Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “L&C Daily Amir Locke’s Mother Speaks Out After Just One Week Following The 22 Year Old’s Death” – below is their description.
Straight ahead on Law&Crime Daily:
Ron Goodell speaks out for the first time since the NFL was sued for discrimination
And, eight years after a deadly shooting, opening statements will soon be presented of ex police captain, Curtis Reeves.
Plus, Sarah Palin takes the stand as she sues the New York Times for defamation. The latest from the federal courtroom.
But first, the death of Amir Locke. Hear from the 22-year-old’s mother, just one week after his death
#AmirLocke #RonGoodell #SarahPalin
Hosts: #AngenetteLevy #TerriAustin
Correspondent: #AngenetteLevy – Law&Crime Daily
Correspondent: #SierraGillespie – Law&Crime Daily
Guest: #SueAnnRobinson – Criminal Defense Attorney
