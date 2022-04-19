Johnny Depp Testifies Under Direct Exam – Part One (Johnny Depp v Amber Heard Trial)

On Tuesday, Johnny Depp took the stand in the defamation trial. During this segment of his testimony, Depp talked about why he is suing Heard, his childhood, relationship beginnings, and how he got into acting.

Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation in connection with Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed, although Heard’s article did not specifically name Depp. Amber Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100 million.

