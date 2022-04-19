Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Testifies On Why He’s Suing Amber Heard For Defamation” – below is their description.

Johnny Depp took the stand on Tuesday and began his testimony by explaining why he’s suing Amber Heard for defamation. Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation in connection with Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Heard’s article did not specifically name Depp. Amber Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100 million. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #DefamationTrial Watch Law&Crime Network NOW on YouTubeTV! https://tv.youtube.com/welcome/?utm_servlet=prod&zipcode=99202 OTHER WAYS TO WATCH LAW&CRIME NETWORK IN YOUR AREA: https://lawandcrime.com/where-to-watch/ READ MORE GREAT ARTICLES FROM LAW&CRIME NETWORK HERE: https://lawandcrime.com SUBSCRIBE TO ALL OF Law&Crime Network YouTube Channels: Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz8K1occVvDTYDfFo7N5EZw Channel B: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVXOqoOCYbi-iXChKAl6DTQ Channel C: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXCLaaClAWQiTkl3pw9ZdLw Channel D https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMV3pzWIhJGLYzoHyxBjjNw Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.