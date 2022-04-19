Johnny Depp Testifies On His Struggle with Substances & Why He’ll Never Use Again

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Testifies On His Struggle with Substances & Why He’ll Never Use Again” – below is their description.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Johnny Depp talked about his struggle with substance abuse. He spoke about how and why he started using substances, along with why he’ll never use them again. Depp stated he was already using substances before his relationship with Amber Heard began.

The Law & Crime Network covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams.

