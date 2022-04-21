Johnny Depp Testifies How Amber Heard Affected His Substance Abuse

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Testifies How Amber Heard Affected His Substance Abuse” – below is their description.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Johnny Depp testified how his relationship with Amber Heard affected his substance abuse issues. Depp stated that he needed something to distance his heart from Heard’s verbal attacks. In his own words, “I had to have something to maintain me.”

