Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Tells Story of Meeting Amber Heard” – below is their description.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Johnny Depp told the story of when he first met Amber Heard, which lead to their romantic relationship. Depp states he met Heard during the filming of ‘The Rum Diary,” a movie he not only acted in but also produced. Depp recalls a scene from the movie where he kissed Heard and talks about how he felt about it.

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard

Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel