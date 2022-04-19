Johnny Depp Tells Story of Meeting Amber Heard

During his testimony on Tuesday, Johnny Depp told the story of when he first met Amber Heard, which lead to their romantic relationship. Depp states he met Heard during the filming of ‘The Rum Diary,” a movie he not only acted in but also produced. Depp recalls a scene from the movie where he kissed Heard and talks about how he felt about it.

The Law & Crime Network covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams.

