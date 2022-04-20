Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Tells of His Detox Experience & Being Denied Medication” – below is their description.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Johnny Depp spoke about his detox experience and how was denied medication while going through withdrawals. Depp talks about how he stayed at a Bahamian island during the detox process to stay out of the public eye. He stated that he asked Amber Heard to allow him to finish his detox on his own. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

