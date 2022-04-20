Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Talks Finding Human Fecal Matter On His Bed” – below is their description.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Johnny Depp spoke about when he received pictures of human fecal matter on his side of the bed. Amber Heard allegedly blamed the dogs, but Depp alleges that it may have been Heard due to the size of the fecal matter. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

